Mooresville Citizens Academy scheduled for Sept. 9
Mooresville Citizens Academy scheduled for Sept. 9

  • Updated
The 2021 Mooresville Citizens Academy is kicking off on Sept. 9, and residents are welcome to start signing up now for the eight-week course.

The Citizens Academy gives town residents an inside look at services and facilities and provides an opportunity to meet the people who bring those services to your home every day. Two sessions of the academy will be offered each Thursday, one in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and again in the evening, from 6-9 p.m. Fifteen residents can be included in each session, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 20.

The academy is free, and will incorporate interactive talks and presentations, tours and live demonstrations. No matter how long you’ve lived in Mooresville, there’s something new to learn about town departments and services.

Applications for the 2021 Citizens Academy are now available online at https://bit.ly/3laxQn5 or in person at town hall, 413 N. Main St. Return applications to Megan Pleasant, communications and marketing specialist, at mpleasant@mooresvillenc.gov.

