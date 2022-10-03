Mooresville Civitans honored at district convention

At the 57th annual convention of North Carolina Civitan District West, two members of the Mooresville Civitan Club received major awards. Norman Wilson was recognized as the Francis Essic Civitan of the Decade, and Jim Bullard received the N.C. District West Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The Civitan of the Decade award is named after a past International Civitan president from Gastonia. Only four of these awards have ever been presented. Wilson received the award for more than 45 years of service to the local club and to the district. He has held many jobs over the years, up to and including Distinguished Governor in 1990-1991.

Awards have included Area Civitan of the Year and Mooresville Club Civitan of the Year, both in 1980; Mooresville Citizen of the Year, Mooresville Honor Key and Area President of the Year, International Distinguished President and District President of the Year, all in 1986; District Honor Key in 1988; Governor Honor Key in 1991; Outstanding Cabinet Member in 1995; District Family of the Year in 1996; and District Civitan of the Year in 2012.

Wilson has volunteered for Special Olympics, serving as games director for many years locally as well as volunteering for the N.C. Statewide Games for many years, at the 1991 SO World Games in Minneapolis and the 1999 games in Raleigh.

In the letter nominating Wilson for the Francis Essic Civitan of the Decade Award, it shared how deserving he is for this award and stated that “Francis was a class act and embodied the true meaning of what Civitan is all about. I believe Norman Wilson continues that tradition today.”

The letter noted that Wilson has recruited more than 50 new members during his years of service to Civitan. “In the Mooresville Club, he is Mr. Civitan,” it was noted, and “he has a wealth of Civitan knowledge and readily shares it with new members.”

Bullard received the N.C. District West Humanitarian of the Year Award for his activities in various nonprofits in the Mooresville area and North Carolina.

He has served in multiple offices in Civitan as well, including secretary/treasurer for the Mooresville Civitan Club, treasurer for N.C. District West Civitan and secretary/treasurer for NCDW Charitable Foundation.

Through the years, Bullard has been recognized as the Area President of the Year, Area Secretary of the Year and Outstanding Lieutenant Governor. On the district level, he has earned various honors including Outstanding Cabinet Member and the Curtis Farlow Distinguished Civitan Award, among others.

Outside Civitan, he serves as treasurer for HealthReach Community Clinic, where he has also volunteered in other roles from assisting in the pharmacy to serving as a board member. He is treasurer for First Baptist Church Mooresville, finance officer for American Legion Post 66 and board member for Special Olympics North Carolina.

In the nomination letter for Bullard, it noted that “for the past 35 years, Jim has called Mooresville home and has dedicated his life here to faith, family and community. As a veteran of the United States Navy, Jim has always been inclined to serve others.”

Bullard, it was noted, has remained “a fierce advocate of children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Over the last three decades, Jim has dedicated countless hours to Special Olympics.”

He has organized events for the Lake Norman Special Olympics athletes and volunteered for World Games and served as chairman emeritus for Special Olympics North Carolina.