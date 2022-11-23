Mooresville club grows, shares with others

During the Nov. 10 meeting of the Able and Ready Exchange Club, some new members were inducted, including Exchange Club’s National President David Johnson.

Johnson’s wife, Kathy, South Carolina’s district president, along with Gary Leonard, Region 10 vice president, and his wife Cheryl, were also in attendance to witness the induction ceremony, conducted by N.C. District President J.D. Ketterman.

Tina Brown, charter president of the Mooresville club, took this opportunity to present some gifts to Johnson and Leonard to take back with them to their homes in Charleston, South Carolina.

Also during the meeting, club member Cotton Ketchie and Brown presented 20 book bags to Pharos Parenting Center to be given to their families. These bags were a donation from the Exchange Club and Bryan and Kate Holliday as a result of their recent Tee Off for a Veteran Golf Tournament. The Hollidays are founders of the tournament.

The Able and Ready Exchange Club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the War Memorial building, 220 N. Maple St. Everyone is welcome to attend.