The Able & Ready Exchange Club gathered for their meeting at Mooresville Town Hall on March 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins conducted the program on the various services that the town offers including fire, police, EMT, parks, recycling and more. He also had the group guess both the population of Mooresville and how much money it takes to run the town.

Atkins demonstrated how the town board works by proposing a fictitious law of no ice cream allowed during 2023, which was met with ‘no.’

He said that if half of the board voted yes and the other half no for this made-up law, he would have to decide which way things would go and be the one to break the tie.

The meeting continued as members were given the opportunity to try out the mayor’s chair and announce their names after which they received a surprise visit from the Lake Norman Lady Wildcats basketball team.

The club meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. of each month at the War Memorial building, 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville.

All are welcome to attend the meetings.