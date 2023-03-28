The North Carolina Department of Commerce named Mooresville Commissioner Bobby Compton as one of the N.C. Main Street Champions of 2022. The honor is part of the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Main Street Program.

“I’m proud to say I was born and raised right here in Mooresville,” said Compton. “I’ve spent my adult life serving this community — from being a firefighter, then fire marshal at Mooresville Fire-Rescue to serving as commissioner since 2011. This town means so much to me and my family. I’m thankful to play a small role in Main Street’s success and future.”

Compton has played an important role in the town for more than 40 years.

He currently is the Board of Commissioner’s liaison to the Downtown Commission and the town’s Historic Preservation Commission and is active in several other statewide and local organizations and commissions.

Compton is a graduate of Mooresville High School, UNC School of Government Municipal Administration Course and UNC School of Government Advanced Leadership Corps.

He is a lifetime member of Western North Carolina Fire & Life Safety Educators Association; chairman of the Centralina Regional Council; member of the National League of Cities; and member of North Carolina League of Municipalities.

Compton work for Mooresville Fire-Rescue for 31 years before retiring.