Mooresville commissioners administered oath of office: MPD officer recognized

The meeting of Mooresville’s Board of Commissioners on Monday night wasn’t long, just 16 minutes from start to finish, but in that short time, some important things took place.

Tommy DeWeese, the new representative for Ward 3, was sworn in for his first term serving on the board. He replaces the outgoing Barbara Whittington, who decided not to seek reelection in September of 2021.

“You’ve spent a long time sitting down in the audience looking at us during these meetings,” Mayor Miles Atkins said to DeWeese. “How does it feel to be sitting up here now?”

“Both great and intimidating,” Deweese responded with a laugh.

Lisa Qualls also was sworn in for her second term as the Ward 4 representative on the board. She was also reconfirmed as the mayor pro tem by the board.

Following the swearing in ceremonies, the board just had one other matter to attend to — the recognition of Officer Stephen Sharpe of the Mooresville Police Department, who acts as the force’s drug recognition expert. He recently assisted the district court in a trial and received recognition from Judge Joseph Crosswhite, the senior resident judge for District 22A of the 4th Superior Court Division in North Carolina.

“I think that the resources that you have here in the Mooresville community are incredible,” Crosswhite said. “Officer Sharpe is a great example of that. He’s an incredible credit to your police department here.”

Following the public congratulations from Crosswhite, police Chief Ron Campurciani announced that, in the coming weeks, Sharpe will be promoted to corporal.

The Board of Commissioners will next meet on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at Mooresville Town Hall.