Mooresville commissioners approve $13M incentive for facility

The project should create a minimum of 10 jobs with as many as 20, he said.

Commissioner Lisa Qualls made the motion to approve the economic incentive agreement with Commissioners Gary West, Barbara Whittington, Thurman Houston, Eddie Dingler and Bobby Compton agreeing to the motion.

In other business, Town Manager Randy Hemann announced Megan Suber has been hired as the town’s new communications and marketing director. Suber has previously served as the director of marketing and communications at Mitchell Community College. She will begin Jan. 24, Hemann said.

Suber brings a broad array of leadership experiences related to award-winning communications initiatives and has experience in strategic digital and print marketing efforts, media relations, and community engagement, the town said in a news release.

Suber holds a Master of Arts in higher education administration and a Bachelor of Arts in English – professional writing, both from Appalachian State University. A North Carolina native, she currently resides in the Lake Norman area with her husband and two children.

Upon accepting the role, Suber stated that she is “excited to join the town of Mooresville and to help amplify all the amazing activities, services, and opportunities available to our community that make Mooresville a great place to live, work, and grow.”