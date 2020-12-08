Mooresville Commissioners approve rezoning request for Mill One

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a unanimous vote Monday, approved a request to rezone properties totaling nearly one acre between North Church and Clover streets to be used as a parking lot for the Mill One mixed-use development project already under construction downtown.

Vinny Giglio, of MV2 Investments LLC, asked the town to change the zoning of the properties from Neighborhood Mixed Use, or NMX, and Town Center, or TC, to entirely Town Center, to accommodate the construction of the parking lot. The Mill One mixed-used development project is slated to include 90 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space overlooking the soon-to-be revitalized Liberty Park in the heart of downtown Mooresville.

Mill One is located at 201 N. Church St. on the site of the abandoned former Old Mill textile site. Due to the size of the 2.3 acre-property, adequate parking could not be accommodated, requiring additional surface parking in close proximity, town documents said.

The lots on which MV2 Investments sought to build a parking lot are adjacent to other parking lots to the north, Liberty Park to the south, single-family homes to the east and the Mooresville Graded School District Student Services office to the west, according to town documents.