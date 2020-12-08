Mooresville Commissioners approve rezoning request for Mill One

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a unanimous vote Monday, approved a request to rezone properties totaling nearly one acre between North Church and Clover streets to be used as a parking lot for the Mill One mixed-use development project already under construction downtown.
Vinny Giglio, of MV2 Investments LLC, asked the town to change the zoning of the properties from Neighborhood Mixed Use, or NMX, and Town Center, or TC, to entirely Town Center, to accommodate the construction of the parking lot. The Mill One mixed-used development project is slated to include 90 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space overlooking the soon-to-be revitalized Liberty Park in the heart of downtown Mooresville.
Mill One is located at 201 N. Church St. on the site of the abandoned former Old Mill textile site. Due to the size of the 2.3 acre-property, adequate parking could not be accommodated, requiring additional surface parking in close proximity, town documents said.
The lots on which MV2 Investments sought to build a parking lot are adjacent to other parking lots to the north, Liberty Park to the south, single-family homes to the east and the Mooresville Graded School District Student Services office to the west, according to town documents.
Although the Town Comprehensive Land Use Plan emphasizes residential development under the Town Residential, or TR, zoning designation in this part of Mooresville, the proposed zoning change would be consistent with the Downtown Master Plan’s emphasis to encourage mixed-use development which the parking lot would support.
The planning board recommended approval of this zoning change Oct. 8, according to town documents. On Dec. 4, the Board of Commissioners approved a motion to postpone consideration of the rezoning request until Monday where two comments from the public were read by Public Information Officer Kim Sellers.
The board then voted to approve the rezoning request.
