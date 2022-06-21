Mooresville commissioners OK funding for local agencies

In its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved more than $1.4 million in funding for 16 local agencies.

The agencies include the Mooresville Downtown Commission, the Mooresville Museum, the Mooresville Children’s Community Theater and the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce. All of the funding for the awards had already been budgeted for this year, and applications had to be submitted to receive the allocations.

Also during the meeting, the board announced appointments for a number of the town’s advisory committees. They include the Board of Adjustment, the Community Development Advisory Committee, the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, the Environmental Protection Committee, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Travel and Tourism Authority, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Planning Board, and the Public Arts Commission.

Many of those nominated will serve on their respective committees for the next two to four years.

Before the regular agenda, the board also took the time to recognize all who recently passed the Mooresville Fire-Rescue Citizen Fire Academy program. Fire Chief Curt Deaton was on hand to present the recipients with their certificates.

Other measures passed Monday included:

Approved a contract in an amount not to exceed $114,545 with Charles R Underwood Inc. for the replacement of two soft starts on the 800-horsepower pumps at the raw water intake pump station.

Approved an amendment to the contract with Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region Inc. for the Mills Avenue Townhome Development to allow the final payment to be disbursed after the certificate of occupancy is administered.

Approved an amendment to debris removal and monitoring contracts with Ceres Environmental Services and Thompson Consulting Services, respectively. Two three-year disaster debris removal and monitoring contracts dated July 2019 were renewable twice for one year. The contracts were each renewed for one year.

Approved a request from the Risk Department to approve a settlement agreement with Andrew Neilson in the amount not to exceed $6,521.88 for damages to his sewer line.

Approved a rezoning request for a 1.52-acre property at 123 Rocky River Road to change from Residential Limited Service to Corridor Mixed Use. The board also approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for the same property.