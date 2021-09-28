Mooresville Community Champion Golf and Dinner Event set for Saturday

Local golfers will have another chance to swing their clubs for a good cause Saturday as the annual Mooresville Community Champion Golf and Dinner event is set to tee off at Mooresville Golf Club.

The annual Top of the Lake Rotary event will raise money for Kali’s Kindness Closet, a partnership between Top of the Lake Rotary and local schools to make sure that at-risk children have the things necessary to be successful. The fund directly and expeditiously provides needed services and items to children in our community.

“Kali’s Closet removes the red tape that sometimes goes along with getting at-risk students the things they need. For example, if we become aware of personal hygiene needs for an individual child, we are not only able to help quickly but can provide specific products that are needed right away. From lice kits to clothing, to a gas card to get a child to a doctor’s appointment, we want to directly serve the children in our community,” stated Top of the Lake Rotary President Boen Nutting. “Our club has connected with counselors and social workers in both the Mooresville Graded School District and the Iredell-Statesville Schools, and we are eager to serve.”