Jodie and Tim Nash announce the grand opening of 2 Pees In A Pot, which offers standard portable toilets which include sanitizing units inside, luxury toilets large enough to accommodate strollers or wheelchairs, hand wash stations and RV pump out solutions.
These portable toilets are great for large events where many participants will be attending, down to a backyard party where only one unit will be needed. These units are brand new and the standardized cleaning process ensures that they are kept in tip top shape with less odor then your typical units. The website has an easy to use calculator tool to help you determine how many units are recommended based on usage.
The Nashes have been members of the Mooresville community since 2018 and are known for their bright green dumpsters that are seen throughout the area and into South Carolina.
Visit https://www.2peesinapot.com/mooresville-porta-potty-rental/service.php for more information.