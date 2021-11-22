Cub Scouts from Pack 173 and Scouts BSA from Troop 173 in Mount Mourne participated in the annual National Scouting for Food drive Saturday. All of the food collected was donated to the FeedNC in Mooresville. The Scouts had placed door hangers at houses in the area the week before, asking for donations, and then went back to collect Saturday. Three pickup truck loads of food totaling 2,341 pounds were collected. The pack and troop are chartered by Centre Presbyterian and Fair View United Methodist churches in Mount Mourne.
Mooresville Cub, Boy Scouts collect food for FeedNC
- Special to the Tribune
