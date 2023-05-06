Cub Scout Pack #173 in Mt. Mourne held its annual Cub Scout Olympics recently at Fair View United Methodist Church. The Cub Scouts participated by age groups in a total of eight events, including softball throw, broomstick throw (javelin), push-ups, sit-ups, 50-yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group.

Overall gold medal winners were Norah McClelland, Daniel Coe and Logan Plunkett. Other Scouts participating were Corrinn Brumfield, Hadley Gregory and Mason Earley.

The gold medal winners will advance to further compete in the Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scout Olympics on May 20 with gold medal winners from other Cub Scout Packs throughout the county.

Pack #173 is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church in Mt. Mourne. The Cubmaster of the pack is John McClelland.