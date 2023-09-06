Mooresville’s Building Permitting and Inspections Department has started issuing permits for planning and development needs within town limits. The department is now responsible for administering and enforcing the North Carolina State Building Codes to provide a reasonable level of safety, public health, and general welfare through plan review, issuance of permits, and inspections.

The recently created Building Permitting and Inspections Department helps residents, contractors, business owners, and others submit plans, receive permits, and undergo inspections. They no longer have to travel to Statesville to obtain permits from the Iredell County Building Standards Division.

“This one-stop shop allows the town of Mooresville to better serve our community as the area continues to grow and expand,” said Tommy Rowland, director of Building Permitting and Inspections. “We will be able to ensure buildings or modifications to existing buildings or homes meet the life safety requirements of the code through communication and collaboration with our customers, ensuring the safety of all the citizens.”

If residents, contractors, etc. received a permit from Iredell County prior to Sept. 1, the county will continue enforcing and conducting inspections until those projects are complete.

The Building Permitting and Inspections Department is housed at One Mooresville Center, 750 W. Iredell Ave., along with Planning and Community Development and the Fire Marshal’s Office. The town spent $1.9 million to renovate and revitalize the former police station into a one-stop shop for all planning and development needs to better serve the community.

You can learn more about the one-stop shop and find contact information for each department online at MooresvilleNC.gov.