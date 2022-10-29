Mooresville Domestic Violence Walk: brings awareness that there is help for victims

“Domestic violence is a very serious matter in our community and in our county,” said Pam Navey, as she spoke to the group gathered Oct. 25 on Main Street for the first ever Domestic Violence Walk to be held in Mooresville in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Navey, a community resource coordinator for the Statesville Police Department, a victim’s advocate and part of the Domestic Violence Task Force, noted that “there may be few in number, but our goal is large, just the awareness that there is help in the community. There is help for the victims of domestic violence and the children.”

Before the walk began, several, in addition to Navey, shared comments about their particular roles in helping those who in the midst of domestic violence, including Lori Carlson, who serves as the community resource coordinator for the Mooresville Police Department. She noted that her role is to connect victims with resources in the community and help others who may need those resources as well.

“I’ve been in this position for a little over a year and I never realized how much domestic violence impacts our community,” she said, “and I just want to thank our officers for being here and everyone else.”

Emily Cowan, a victim’s advocate at My Sister’s House, shared what is offered at the shelter, including a 24-hour crisis line, temporary shelter to victims who are fleeing domestic violence and are in immediate danger, both individual and group therapy, and a case manager.

She shared that they “receive in excess to 1,000 crisis calls each year.”

Cowan noted that Misty McGill, who is the victim’s advocate for My Sister’s House’s newly opened office in Mooresville, is “more accessible and more available to victims in Mooresville to assist with safety planning, filling protective orders and connecting them with resources in the community.” It was also noted that a new support group was to begin the next day at this new Mooresville location.

McGill shared a few remarks with the group from a proclamation which had been given in Statesville telling that “each year during the month of October, we acknowledge domestic violence as an ongoing issue and recommit ourselves to reducing domestic violence within our community.”

She provided additional information from the proclamation as she noted the long-term effects that domestic violence can cause, such as putting individuals in danger of long term physical, psychological and emotional harm.

McGill concluded as she read that, “the truth is that domestic violence can happen anywhere and to anyone regardless of who they are, what they do for a living or where they live.

“Domestic doesn’t discriminate,” McGill said. “It’s here, it’s there, it’s everywhere.”

Several members of the Mooresville Police Department were there to participate in the walk, and Sgt. Taylor echoed that comment as he said that “it happens in every neighborhood.” He also commented that “it’s on both sides, male and female.”

Two members of the district attorney’s office, Robin Shea, legal assistant and Assistant District Attorney Chris Cleaveland, also joined in the event.

Shea told that some of her roles include reaching out to victims of domestic violence and assisting them by providing information, helping with the court process, and referring them to any type resource they might need such as My Sister’s House and letting them know they have an advocate in the courtrooms to help them and make the process easier.

Cleaveland told the group that it was “great to be here and be a part of this evening. We take domestic violence very serious.” He pointed out that he has worked with Shea on some cases and in part with law enforcement.

“We all work together from beginning to end,” he said.

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman was unable to attend the walk; however, she did express in an email her thankfulness “for the community coming together.”

Navey concluded the comments as she told of the goal of the domestic violence task force. She said it was “to protect children from domestic violence, to help educate, to help prevent domestic violence and to offer resources for the victims as well as for the perpetrator, because the goal is for everyone to break that cycle whether it’s the victims getting out of it or the perpetrators getting the help that they need for whatever behavior they have that’s causing that violence.”

Navey offered the opportunity for anyone else that wanted to share prior to her pointing out the various resources available on the table. She then pointed out the route they would take for the walk as each took their signs and made their way down Main Street.