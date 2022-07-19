Mooresville Downtown Commission earns national accreditation

The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announced that the 501c4 organization has been designated as a Nationally Accredited Main Street America™ program.

This accreditation status is Main Street America’s top-tier recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully developing an asset-based economic development strategy.

The MDC worked diligently to meet the rigorous performance standards required for the reputable mark of distinction. "I am so very proud of the designation we have received as an Accredited Main Street community. For the past three years the MDC Board of Directors, partners, and volunteers have stayed the course to accomplish the goals necessary to meet the requirements. Downtown Mooresville is such a vital part of the quality of life for Mooresville residents. The N.C. Main Street Program is a wonderful tool for us to continue to succeed," said MDC Board Chairman Kim Saragoni.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. That approach includes maintaining consistent broad-based community support for the revitalization process from both the public and private sectors, meticulous strategic planning, implementation, and measuring of results, and committed, active boards of director.

“We are proud of our North Carolina Main Street programs that have met the criteria for National Main Street Center,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s economy depends on the thriving downtowns that support the overall vitality of their Main Street communities. This achievement is the result of the diligent work of these programs that help fuel prosperity across the entire state.”

Main Street America is a movement that has been helping revitalize historic commercial districts for more than 40 years. Made up of small towns, mid-sized communities, and urban commercial districts, Main Street America represents the broad diversity that makes this country so unique. Since 1980, N.C. Main Street communities have leveraged more than $4 billion in public and private investment in their downtown districts, creating more than 30,000 net new jobs and rehabilitating 7,200 buildings.

For the fiscal year 2021 (July 2020-June 2021) alone, the MDC reported more than $6.7 million in private investments and over $888,000 in public investments made within the Downtown Mooresville municipal service district, plus multiple façade renovations, nine net new businesses, 24 net full-time jobs created, and 25 net part-time jobs created all while contributing more than 2,000 volunteer hours back into the community.

The MDC creates, facilitates, and promotes the vibrancy of the heart of Mooresville through engagement, support, advocacy, and leadership. For additional information, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.