The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announced that the 501c4 organization has been designated as a Nationally Accredited Main Street America™ program for the second year in a row. This accreditation status signifies the most distinguished recognition that a downtown community can receive from the national program. Each year, Main Street America announces the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

The MDC works meticulously on an annual basis to uphold the rigorous performance standards required for the reputable mark of distinction.

“The designation is certainly something to be proud of. The MDC Board of Directors, partners, and volunteers worked for three years to achieve our first recognition in 2022,” said MDC Board Chairman Kim Saragoni. “We have continued to demonstrate our commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization with conscientious strategic planning, implementation, and measuring of results.”

Main Street America is a movement that has been helping revitalize historic commercial districts for more than 40 years. Made up of small towns, mid-sized communities, State Commerce departments, and urban commercial districts, Main Street America represents the broad diversity that makes this country so unique.

“Our local Main Street programs help drive North Carolina’s economy by working with Commerce’s community developers to increase the economic vitality of their downtown districts, helping attract new jobs, more small businesses, and additional investment across the state,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

The last two fiscal years (FY 2021 and FY2022) have marked major milestones for private investments made within the Downtown Mooresville municipal service district. More than $12.7 million in investments were made within the two-year period, meaning that downtown is well-established as a viable, valuable, and vibrant place worthy of plenty of ventures. “We, at the MDC, continue to work diligently so our cherished downtown will continue to be an asset for the entrepreneurs, property owners, and citizens that choose to make Downtown Mooresville their home,” officials said.

The MDC creates, facilitates, and promotes the vibrancy of the heart of Mooresville through engagement, support, advocacy, and leadership. For additional information, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.