Mooresville Fire-Rescue integrates location system to ensure closest firefighters respond

Most of us will only dial 911 once or twice in our lifetime. Hopefully that day never comes, but when it does, seconds count. Mooresville Fire-Rescue (MFR) has integrated AVL (Auto Vehicle Locator) in conjunction with CAD (Computer-Aided Dispatch) to ensure the closest firefighters and EMT’s arrive at your emergency.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MFR maintains performance standards consistent with the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s (CPSE) benchmarks for career fire departments. The fire department strives to send the closest fire unit available to the call for service. On average, MFR strives to place a fire truck at your door in less than 5 minutes, 85 percent of the time. Units are required to respond with wheels moving within 60 seconds from the time of alarm during the day and 90 seconds during the night.

Prior to AVL, five fire stations were used to select the unit to respond based on the town’s predetermined districts. These districts are static in nature. However, MFR units are moving around town throughout the day. MFR units may be returning from a call, out conducting training, completing building inspections or completing their physical fitness for the shift.

With AVL in place, CAD will select the closet fire truck to respond based on GPS units on each apparatus. This will ensure the closest fire truck is responding to your emergency. This has proven to reduce response time already, and in many cases, by more than 60-120 seconds. The utilization of AVL equals decreased response times for MFR and increased levels of service to the community.