Congressman Patrick McHenry announced $590,000 in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant to a local fire department in the 10th Congressional District.

The grant will go to Mooresville Fire-Rescue in Iredell County and comes in the seventh round of the 2022 fiscal year Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG), which aims to help firefighters and first responders throughout the country. Local departments apply for the grants from the program, which is administered by the Grant Programs Directorate of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

According to Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton, the grant will be used to purchase new radios to modernize the department’s communications equipment as well as a compressor to refill self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs.

“The town of Mooresville and Mooresville Fire-Rescue are very thankful for this grant. This will assist in upgrading our department’s equipment and ultimately enhance our service to our residents and those living in surrounding areas,” Deaton said. “We are grateful for the support of Congressman Patrick McHenry and his support of both the AFG and SAFER grants to fire departments across our community.”

“Mooresville Fire-Rescue has a tradition of solid leadership and service to the community,” said McHenry. “It has been my pleasure to visit their stations on several occasions. Chief Deaton and his department are true professionals and serve this fast-growing area with dedication and pride.”

A panel of fire experts at DHS awards AFG grants through a competitive review process. McHenry hosts workshops for 10th District EMS and fire departments to help guide personnel through the process and give them an inside view of what the committee looks for. The workshops are taught by 10th District fire service professionals.

Mooresville is one of four 10th District departments to receive AFG funding thus far during the 2022 cycle, with a total of $180,666.66 in AFG funds having been awarded among those departments.

Grants will continue to be announced in rounds weekly through the coming months.