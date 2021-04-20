Mooresville Fire-Rescue Swiftwater team recognized for rescuing 12 during flash flooding

Members of the Mooresville Fire-Rescue Swiftwater team were recognized Monday during the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting for the heroic actions that resulted in the rescue of 12 individuals during a catastrophic flash flood last November at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County.
On Nov. 12, 2020, in hazardous, pre-dawn conditions and through as much as 10 feet of water, the team members joined other rescue departments to search for those trapped by the flood, said Battalion Chief Rob Colvert during the meeting held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. “In the darkness, you could hear people crying out for help,” Colvert said.
Five people died in the flash flooding caused by torrential rain fall.
Among the awards distributed by Fire Chief Curt Deaton, Senior Firefighters Marc Baker and Sam Allen each received the department’s Medal of Merit, the department’s third-highest service award. Baker and Allen rescued three people trapped by the floodwaters, Colvert said.
For exceptional acts of courage, Engineer Joel Privette and Firefighter Eric Keller were awarded the Medal of Valor, the department’s second-highest award. Privette and Keller rescued several people inside overturned and flooded campers, Colvert said.
Receiving the Certificate of Commendation were Capt. Chris Thompson, Capt. Justin Christie, Engineer Nicky James, Engineer Ryan Stutts, Firefighter Ethan Blackwelder and Firefighter John Holly.
In other business Monday, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract with Charles R. Underwood Inc. not to exceed $517,305 for various emergency work last fall at the High Service Pump Station at the Water Treatment Plant 2. This work included various investigation and troubleshooting activities, emergency site visits, repair of pumps, motors and electrical equipment and installation and rental costs of a backup pump to ensure adequate pumping capabilities to meet water demand while other work is completed.
The board denied a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Coddle Exchange Holdings, LLC, a company seeking to build 104 duplexes and 335 town homes on 160 acres off P & C Path Lane near Coddle Creek Highway.
The property is within the existing public works service area, according to the town. The site and its concept plan have already been approved by the town’s Technical Review Committee as a by right subdivision, according to town documents.
The property is also in close proximity to existing utilities and there are no current capacity concerns, town documents said. But, it is the future capacity needs that several commissioners were concerned with Monday, especially with such a high-density subdivision in the works.
Commissioner Lisa Qualls asked Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft to discuss the upcoming study on future sewer capacity and potential costs of town sewer expansion. Kraft replied the Comprehensive Water and Waste water Master Plan is coming out soon where the department will analyze existing use, discharge, future capacity and growth patterns over the next 30 years. “I’m very concerned about capacity,” Qualls said.
Commissioner Gary West asked if the new neighborhood would be serviced with the new pump station on Wiggins Road. Kraft said it would not be connected to any pump stations and would connect using existing gravity.
Commissioner Bobby Compton mentioned the more than half a million dollars in pump repairs the board approved that night and said he too was worried about future capacity issues. But, since the town’s Technical Review Committee has already approved the project as a by right subdivision, “in some respect our hands are tied,” Compton said.
Commissioner Eddie Dingler called the project “way too dense” and said town leaders knew this day was coming with the property’s R-5 zoning designation allowing for a higher density.
After a moment’s silence and urging by Town Attorney Sharon Crawford to take some action on the matter, Compton made a motion to deny the annexation request and utility extension.
Qualls said she wanted to wait until town infrastructure could catch up to the more than 5,000 units already under construction. “Not yet,” Qualls said. “Let’s catch up a little bit. Unfortunately, none of us were around on the board when this was zoned for an R-5 …we’ll have to live with that as y’all have said. Just a little bit in the future when we can catch up.”
Commissioner Thurman Houston said since the project has already been approved with the R-5 zoning, it should move forward. “I would be against denying it,” said Houston. “I don’t understand how we can change something that’s already been done.