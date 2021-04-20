Mooresville Fire-Rescue Swiftwater team recognized for rescuing 12 during flash flooding

Commissioner Gary West asked if the new neighborhood would be serviced with the new pump station on Wiggins Road. Kraft said it would not be connected to any pump stations and would connect using existing gravity.

Commissioner Bobby Compton mentioned the more than half a million dollars in pump repairs the board approved that night and said he too was worried about future capacity issues. But, since the town’s Technical Review Committee has already approved the project as a by right subdivision, “in some respect our hands are tied,” Compton said.

Commissioner Eddie Dingler called the project “way too dense” and said town leaders knew this day was coming with the property’s R-5 zoning designation allowing for a higher density.

After a moment’s silence and urging by Town Attorney Sharon Crawford to take some action on the matter, Compton made a motion to deny the annexation request and utility extension.

Qualls said she wanted to wait until town infrastructure could catch up to the more than 5,000 units already under construction. “Not yet,” Qualls said. “Let’s catch up a little bit. Unfortunately, none of us were around on the board when this was zoned for an R-5 …we’ll have to live with that as y’all have said. Just a little bit in the future when we can catch up.”