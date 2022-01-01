Mooresville Ford donates nearly $25K to three local nonprofits

A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.

The $24,880 was part of Mooresville Ford’s “60 Days of Giving” campaign. The campaign ran from Oct. 8 through Dec. 24 and for each of the 414 vehicles sold during that time period, $60 was donated to one of three agencies, said Mooresville Ford’s Jeff Shoe.

FeedNC, the Mooresville Christian Mission and Hope (HOMe) of Mooresville each received an equal share of the money.

Established in 1987, FeedNC, which stands for Food, Education, Essentials, Dignity, is a food-focused resource that seeks to end the cycle of hunger and poverty with extensive programs and opportunities for those in need.

Since its inception, FeedNC has expanded its services to include regional markets, a food pantry, and workforce education. In addition to the thousands of lives it has impacted, FeedNC serves more than 100,000 meals annually and delivers more than 125,000 pounds of food a month.

The Mooresville Area Christian Mission, Inc. is a crisis center for individuals and families to seek assistance with financial hardships, food insecurities and individual betterment.