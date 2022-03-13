Mooresville foundation gives AED to RC flyers club

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is keeping the tradition of helping in the community going by donating a defibrillator to the Statesville Model Flyers.

Recently, the RC flying club reached out to the foundation and sought their assistance in getting a defibrillator, or AED, for them to have at their flying site. It was noted that with the location of the flying field on Long John Road in Statesville and the age group of their members, having an AED on-site would be helpful in case of an emergency.

“Early access to an AED and starting CPR is key to saving a live in time of need,” said Randall Stutts, who serves as engineer for the Mount Mourne Fire Department, rescue tech for North Iredell Rescue Squad, engineer, firefighter and EMT at the Harmony Fire Department and board member of the foundation. “Hopefully will never have to be used, but it’s a great piece of safety equipment to have at the field.”

Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation, noted that board met, heard the request and voted on providing the club with an AED, and said it was “a good thing” to be able to give.