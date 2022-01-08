Mooresville foundation offers scholarships to local seniors

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation will once again be offering numerous one-year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022.

Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve. Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.