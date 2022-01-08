 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville foundation offers scholarships to local seniors
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville foundation offers scholarships to local seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation will once again be offering numerous one-year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve. Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.

Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics