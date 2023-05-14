The Mooresville Garden Club celebrated their 75th anniversary on April 14. Honoring the club’s long history, this special luncheon took place at the War Memorial building, where the club met in the 1950s. Special guests included past club presidents, members of other local garden clubs and town employees, including Mayor Miles Atkins, beautification committee and parks and recreation employees.

Event chair Robin Perry oversaw planning and coordination that involved all club members. In keeping with a garden party theme, the décor featured centerpieces of fresh flowers in brightly colored teapots, photo op station featuring a custom balloon backdrop, live plants, floral tablecloth accents and a delicious buffet lunch created by members, featuring light and fresh nibbles. Custom-made rose corsages were worn by all club members and were also presented to past club presidents and Atkins.

After welcoming remarks and introductions of special guests by President Evelyn Gregory, Mary Morrow, long time member and past club president, was recognized with lifetime membership and a certificate for her outstanding service to the club.

Atkins expressed his appreciation for the Mooresville Garden Club and its long history of service to the community and welcomed the club’s plans for future projects.

On display for the guests was a very extensive and carefully researched history of the Mooresville Garden Club, created by Vice President Barb Besecker. Each decade of the club’s history was represented with highlights from each era, including education, garden care, fund raising, youth garden club sponsorship, Arbor Day activities and more.

The club continues to grow and welcomes new members.