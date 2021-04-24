Mooresville Garden Club gears up for summer

The Mooresville Garden Club celebrated Earth Day on Thursday with four of its members meeting on a cold morning to clean up the garden surrounding the gazebo at the Mooresville Public Library.

The club has numerous other events on their calendar, including a tree dedication ceremony scheduled for April 30. The tree will be planted at the library in memory of the late Ann Gallant, who was a member of the garden club.

The group is also planning a plant sale May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 501 Cedar St., Mooresville, and a club meeting May 4 at Edgemoor Park at which time they will install new officers and then gather to plant flowers in the back parking lot of the Mooresville Public Library.

During the first week in June, which is National Gardening Week, the club is anticipating a trip to visit the Duke home and gardens as well as a trip in July to Karriker Daylily Farms.

Those interested in learning more about the club are encouraged to visit them during the plant sale and see what the group is all about no matter whether “you are a new gardener or a seasoned pro,” it was noted.