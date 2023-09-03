The Mooresville Garden Club kicks off its 2023-24 season on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. in the downtown Mooresville Library.

After a brief meet and greet with a light brunch, there will be a 30-minute presentation by member Barbara Howard on the history of home floral design. She will be discussing the evolution of floral design in the home, design styles and educating on tips for preparation of floral materials to maintain freshness.