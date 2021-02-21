 Skip to main content
Mooresville Garden Club says thank you
Anytime is a good time to say thank you, but for the Mooresville Garden Club, they have chosen February, and in particular around the Valentine’s Day holiday, to express their thanks to the local firefighters.

And this year, even with COVID-19, the group went forward with their plans. As one member of the local club shared, “Members of the Mooresville Garden Club following tradition, presented Mooresville, EMS and Shepherd first responders within the 28115 zip code with Valentines cookies in appreciation of their lifesaving dedication to the communities they serve.”

Even though they were not able to take their usual homemade treats because of the pandemic, they purchased sealed packages of goodies to share. The members dropped the cookies off at the various stations and took this opportunity to have their pictures taken with some of the first responders.

