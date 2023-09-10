Girl Scout Troop 13179 is on a mission to expand its knowledge in automotive engineering, manufacturing, and design, and they are doing so with gusto. In a series of educational outings, these young scouts are actively working toward earning badges in these fields and what better place to do this than in Race City USA?

Pit Weld U adventure

On Aug. 31, Troop 13179 kicked off its automotive journey with a visit to Pit Weld U, sponsored by the American Welding Society—Charlotte section 140. The Scouts delved into the world of welding, learning essential skills in automotive manufacturing such as MIG, TIG and stick welding. They were guided by expert instructors who shared their expertise and hands-on experiences with MIG welding.

Troop Leader Marie Roberts expressed her pride in the girls’ enthusiasm, saying, “It’s incredible to see these young girls so passionate about learning. They were truly engaged during our visit to Pit Weld U, and their excitement was contagious.”

NASCAR Technical Institute exploration

Building on their newfound knowledge, the troop set its sights on another adventure to the NASCAR Technical Institute on Sept. 5. This exclusive educational institution, known for its association with NASCAR, offered the Scouts an immersive experience in automotive technology and motorsports.

At the NASCAR Technical Institute, you train in hands-on labs while learning from instructors who have years of industry experience. Students can train for a career as an automotive technician, CNC machinist, HVAC technician, robotics & automation technician, or welder. The Troop got a firsthand look at this unique blend of automotive expertise.

Troop Leader Jackie Whitman beamed with pride saying, “As a Girl Scout leader, I couldn’t be more thrilled to see our Troop’s enthusiasm while exploring the NASCAR Technical Institute. It’s a reminder of the incredible impact hands-on learning can have on our young Scouts.”

Badge pursuit underway

The Scouts’ pursuit of badges in automotive engineering, manufacturing and design is in full swing, and they are expected to complete their requirements after they design, build and test their own cars on Sept. 19.

Roberts commended their dedication, saying, “These girls are dedicated to earning these badges, and they’re doing it with curiosity, teamwork, and determination. I couldn’t be more proud.”

As Troop 13179 continues its journey into the world of automotive engineering, manufacturing, and design their story serves as an inspiration to young girls everywhere, encouraging them to explore STEM fields and pursue their passions with vigor. Their commitment to learning and adventure is a testament to the power of education and hands-on experiences in shaping a bright future.￼