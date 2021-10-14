Mooresville Girl Scout Troop helps Piedmont Animal Rescue, MPD K-9s

Local Girl Scout Troop 13043 of Mooresville helped out a local animal shelter and Mooresville Police Department K-9s as part of their Girl Scout Bronze Award project.

The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Junior (girls in grades four-five) can earn.

The troop spent a lot of time coming up with and planning their project before putting it into action. They made homemade dog and cat toys and held a donation drive to collect much-needed supplies for both the Piedmont Rescue and the Mooresville Police Department.

For additional information about Girl Scouting in the area or to learn more about joining a troop or volunteering call 800-672-2148 or email info@girlscoutsp2o.org.