Mooresville girls win in first round of tournament

The Lake Norman girls basketball team will take on Mooresville on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Greater Metro Conference 4A tournament, which is taking place this week at Lake Norman High School.
The first round of the tournament took place Monday with Mooresville defeating West Cabarrus 51-36 to set up the semifinal game against Lake Norman, which had a first round bye.
Wednesday’s semifinals will also feature Cox Mill against Hickory Ridge. Cox Mill defeated South Iredell 59-48 in the first round and Hickory Ridge was the winner over Kannapolis, 72-26.
The first round of the boys tournament began Tuesday.
Greater Metro Conference (4A)GIRLS
First round — Monday
(1) Lake Norman, bye
(4) Mooresville 51, (5) West Cabarrus 36
(3) Cox Mill 59, (6) South Iredell 48
(2) Hickory Ridge 72, (7) Kannapolis 26
Semifinals — Wednesday at Lake NormanCox Mill vs. Hickory Ridge, 6 p.m.
Lake Norman vs. Mooresville, 7:30 p.m.
Championship — Friday at Lake NormanSemifinal winners, 6 p.m.
BOYS First round — Tuesday
Cox Mill, bye
(5) Hickory Ridge at (4) Lake Norman, late
(6) South Iredell at (3) West Cabarrus, late
(7) Kannapolis at (2) Mooresville, late
Semifinals — Thursday at Lake NormanMooresville-Kannapolis winner vs. South Iredell-West Cabarrus winner, 6 p.m.
Lake Norman-Hickory Ridge winner vs. Cox Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Championship at Lake NormanSemifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic Conference (3A)GIRLS
First round — Monday
(1) East Lincoln 64, (8) West Iredell 15
(4) Fred T. Foard 67, (5) North Iredell 59
(2) Hickory 71, (7) North Lincoln 16
(3) St. Stephens 37, (6) Statesville 19
Semifinals — Wednesday at East LincolnHickory vs. St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
East Lincoln vs. Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.
Championship — Friday at East LincolnSemifinal winners, 6 p.m.
BOYS
First round — Monday
(1) Hickory 87, (8) West Iredell 47
(4) North Lincoln 74, St. Stephens 62
(2) East Lincoln 75, (7) Fred T. Foard 28
(3) North Iredell 76, (6) Statesville 43
Semifinals — Thursday at East LincolnEast Lincoln vs. North Iredell, 6 p.m.
Hickory vs. North Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Championship—Friday at East LincolnSemifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.