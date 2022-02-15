Mooresville girls win in first round of tournament

The Lake Norman girls basketball team will take on Mooresville on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Greater Metro Conference 4A tournament, which is taking place this week at Lake Norman High School.

The first round of the tournament took place Monday with Mooresville defeating West Cabarrus 51-36 to set up the semifinal game against Lake Norman, which had a first round bye.

Wednesday’s semifinals will also feature Cox Mill against Hickory Ridge. Cox Mill defeated South Iredell 59-48 in the first round and Hickory Ridge was the winner over Kannapolis, 72-26.

The first round of the boys tournament began Tuesday.

Greater Metro Conference (4A)GIRLS

First round — Monday

(1) Lake Norman, bye

(4) Mooresville 51, (5) West Cabarrus 36

(3) Cox Mill 59, (6) South Iredell 48

(2) Hickory Ridge 72, (7) Kannapolis 26

Semifinals — Wednesday at Lake NormanCox Mill vs. Hickory Ridge, 6 p.m.