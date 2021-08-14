Mooresville Golf Club Championship winners announced

The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.

Steve Harwell, who also placed first in the Gross Division Blue Tees championship, had the overall low gross score with 74 each day for a total of 148 for the weekend.

Andrew King, who was first in the Men’s Flight White Tees Gross Division championship, had the overall low net score at 65 and 72 for a total of 137.

The following individuals placed first, second and third:

Gross Division

Championship Flight Blue Tees

1-Harwell, 74-74-148

2-Ken Knowles, 81-74-155

3-Jimmy Popp, 83-74-157

Men’s Flight White Tees

1-King, 76-83-159

2-Todd Brawley, 81-81-162

3-David Hurt, 83-82-165

Senior Flight Gold Tees

1-Shaun Peters, 71-80-151

2-Jim Harmon, 74-79-153

3-Doug Jones, 77-77-154

Super Senior Flight Gold Tees