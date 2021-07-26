Mooresville Graded School District Board supports plan to make masks optional

Both proposals require masks be worn on school buses due to a federal transportation order, Mauney said. Under the proposal approved Sunday, medical exemptions to wearing a mask will be permitted with a doctor’s note and if approved by the district, Mauney said. Bona fide religious exemptions must also be approved by the district and will be assessed based upon the status of potential impact on public health, Mauney continued. The proposal also allows Mauney the authority to determine how and when changes based on thresholds will be made during the school year.

The proposal making masks optional with the possibility of requiring masks if COVID-19 numbers increase was approved in a unanimous 5-0 vote. Prior to the vote, board members discussed their reasoning for supporting the proposal. Next to the COVID-19 vaccine, masks are the next best mitigating factor in preventing the spread of the disease, said board member Debbie Marsh. On the other hand, teaching and learning were adversely affected last school year by the required use of masks, she said. “I think we need to try to start school with choice,” Marsh said, adding the board would respond with a mask requirement if numbers started to increase.

Board member Greg Whitfield said the governor’s Toolkit “has absolutely no teeth” and said he would support making face masks optional to start the school year.