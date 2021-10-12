Mooresville has entire network of people, organizations ready to help domestic violence victims

In July, Lori Carlson joined MPD as our community resource coordinator (CRC). This position is a combination of community liaison, outreach coordinator, social worker, counselor and victim advocate rolled into one. It is the first of its kind at the department and significantly improves our ability to provide a holistic approach to the problem of domestic violence. Experience has shown us that people in crisis situations, such as being abused at the hand of an intimate partner, need help from others and they often do not have the wherewithal to escape the situation alone. The CRC steps in to facilitate and manage service referrals for victims of domestic violence. These referrals are generally received from officers who encounter individuals in need on calls for service or are simply met during their day. The goal is to increase victim access to legal, health, faith-based, governmental, or other support services as determined through an assessment by the CRC and to reduce repeat victimization.