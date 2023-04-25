Mooresville High School is hosting its 13th annual Cornhole for Cancer Tournament and 19th annual Fundraiser for Cancer event that will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at MHS at the football stadium.

The event will continue to raise money for a teacher in the Mooresville Graded School District battling breast cancer.

The tournament is put on by the Mooresville High School Sports Literature class.

The cornhole tournaments have raised more than $10,000.

The class is selling T-shirts at the tournament ($12 for short sleeves and $15 for long sleeves).

Three food trucks have agreed to donate a portion of their profits from the day.

This class and project started in 2005.

The Sports Literature class has sponsored activities at MHS and has raised more than $80,000 for cancer-related causes.

The Cornhole for Cancer Tournament started in 2010 and has evolved into a community and school district activity.