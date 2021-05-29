Mooresville High grads ready to take on the world

“But graduation is not the end,” Prochaska said. “Rather, it is a turning point, a chance for us all to embrace the trials and triumphs of our youth and strive for success and satisfaction in the years to come. We are standing with one foot in the past and one in the future.”

Honor speaker Abigail D’Amico, who is attending Appalachian State University in the fall, said she was overwhelmed with the idea of who she was supposed to be when she first attended high school as a freshman. It wasn’t until she stopped trying to please everyone else and focused on herself that she was able to determine her own goals.

“High school has taught me the importance of self identity and understanding your own goals and aspirations whatever they may be,” D’Amico said.

D’Amico said she learned she never had to go through anything alone at Mooresville High School. “As cliche as it sounds, you can accomplish anything you want as long as your put your mind to it,” she said.

As the list of graduating seniors read by school faculty became smaller, the crowds of family and friends began to cheer. Hats were thrown in the air as Principal Luke Brown proclaimed the Class of 2021 as having graduated.