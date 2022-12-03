Mooresville High School celebrates participation in 2022 NCTC High School Play Festival

The Theatre Department at Mooresville High School is celebrating the recognition in the 2022 NCTC High School Play Festival. The program, led by Ron Higdon, presented two productions, “dirt” and “An Absolutely True Story as Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars” at the festival, and brought home multiple awards, which are:

Festival Spirit Award; Excellence in Special Effects; Excellence in Design and Production Lighting Design — Grace Blackwelder; Excellence in Design and Production, Sound Design — Carter Ryan; Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production, Stage Management — Finn May; Excellence in Acting — Jaiden Noblezada, Alex Hilton and Logan Pelchat.

“An Absolutely True Story as Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars” was voted Distinguished Play and performers attended the State Festival in Greensboro.

This year, more than 2,000 students from 87 schools performed 112 plays at seven regional sites. The top 16 productions were invited to perform at the NCTC State High School Play Festival, held Nov. 17-18 at Greensboro College.

Participating schools traveled to their regional festival sites with theatrical sets, costumes and props. Each show loads in to a 10’ by 10’ backstage area. When their time comes, schools had 45 minutes to set up, perform the play and clear the stage. Following their performance, students received feedback from professional actors and directors with Broadway and Hollywood credits. Awards were given for acting, design, technical craft, ensemble work and festival spirit.

“We continue to celebrate a spirit of community at the Play Festival, giving students an enriching environment to learn from each other and celebrate each other’s work. Young artists leave feeling accomplished, energized and inspired,” said NCTC Executive Director Angie Hays.

For more than 50 years, the NCTC High School Play Festival has strengthened arts education in schools by bringing curriculum to life, challenging students to do their very best work and contributing to the development of future audiences for the performing arts. The program was named one of the “Top High School Theatre Festivals” by Stage Directions Magazine. It is the largest high school theatre event in the Southeast.

The NCTC High School Play Festival is made possible with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources; Church Interiors Audio and Video; Lincoln Financial Group; and the Moore County Community Foundation.