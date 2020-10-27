Related to this story
Most Popular
Scott Heidlebaugh’s great adventure isn’t over yet.
The Iredell County Health Department will distribute potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Iredell County residents and businesses Saturday from 9 …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 15-21. L…
Robyn Zwilinske was not concerned about her regular mammogram. In fact, she went ahead and signed to have them call her with the results, expe…
- Updated
As Mooresville Graded School District students and staff transition from virtual school to in-person learning over the next few weeks, Superin…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 8-16. Li…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Due to COVID-19, the Mooresville Christmas parade will not be held this year.
Iredell County reported a total of 132 coronavirus cases last week.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 8-14.