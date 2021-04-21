Mooresville High School Excel Club brings awareness

The Mooresville High School Excel Club is helping to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month in multiple ways around the school.

Sherry Montero, marketing education teacher at the Magnolia campus, serves as mentor of the club. She shared that the group is selling blue ribbon pins as a fundraiser around the school.

Those driving past the East Center Avenue campus will notice the second way the group is remembering the special month as they can see the pinwheel garden and sign saying ‘BLOW Away Child Abuse.’

Montero said that she guided, but “the students did all the work, which was exciting.” And while this year has been “tough to get everyone together as a ‘team,’” she noted that the students have been “communicating with each other” and thus accomplishing the job.