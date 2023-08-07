Caleb Decker, a Mooresville resident, is headed to Bucharest, Romania to begin a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Decker, as male missionaries are called, will be one of 68,000 missionaries who serve around the world. While in Romania, he will be teaching others about the gospel of Jesus Christ, volunteering to help others in the community, and studying scripture.

There are currently 416 missions worldwide, each organized geographically. Missionaries do not choose which mission they are assigned to; these assignments are made prayerfully by leaders in the Church’s mission department. Decker was excited by the news that he would be going to Bucharest, Romania and learning Romanian as part of his missionary training.

In explaining his decision to serve a mission, Decker describes that his faith in Jesus Christ and his belief in the teachings of the Church have been his main motivators. He says, “I am excited to see how others' lives can be changed through the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Decker’s parents, Matt and Jen Decker, are confident that he will be a terrific missionary. They describe him as being patient, kind, hard-working and open to new people and experiences.

Jen says, “He has a strong desire to do what is right and to help others. He has much to offer the people of Romania and the other missionaries with whom he will serve.”

Matt agrees and adds, “This mission fits nicely with Caleb’s testimony of Jesus Christ and of his desire to share that with others. He will love this new experience and it will help to define his future.”

Since graduating from Mooresville High School, Decker has had a busy summer preparing to serve a mission and working at his grandparents’ home in Mississippi while doing an internship with the US Department of Agriculture. After returning home from his mission, he plans to go to college and eventually pursue a career in a STEM field of study.

The Decker family attends the Mooresville congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitors are welcome to join worship services on Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m., at the church building located at 148 Lazy Lane in Mooresville.