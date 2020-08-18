You have permission to edit this article.
Mooresville High School graduate presented scholarship by local Las Amigas chapter
Mooresville High School graduate presented scholarship by local Las Amigas chapter

  • Updated
Zoey Sinclair Reid, a 2020 graduate of Mooresville High School, has been named this year’s recipient of the Matilda Reid Campbell Scholarship, presented by the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc.

The $1,000 scholarship is given each year in memory of the chapter’s organizer.

Reid has been accepted to attend Limestone University in Gaffney, S.C., where she will major in criminal justice as well as participating on the women’s volleyball team. After college, Reid plans to continue her training with the FBI or as a U.S. marshal.

The daughter of LaRonda Reid, she is a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Mooresville.

