Mooresville High School one of five finalists

Mooresville High School is among five finalists in a nationwide competition.

The U.S. Department of Education’s CTE Mission: CubeSat is a national challenge to build technical skills for careers in space and beyond.

Mooresville High School’s project is measuring the effect of the town’s population growth on air quality, land use and temperature.

The education department issued the challenge to inspire students to learn skills for a range of careers, and help high schools explore approaches that infuse more science, technology, engineering and math in career and technical education (CTE).

From August to October, high schools across the country created mission proposals for CubeSat (cube satellite) projects. CTE teachers led teams from 22 states as they developed missions for studying topics important to their own communities, as well as broader space exploration.