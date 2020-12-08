Mooresville High School one of five finalists

Mooresville High School is among five finalists in a nationwide competition.
The U.S. Department of Education’s CTE Mission: CubeSat is a national challenge to build technical skills for careers in space and beyond.
Mooresville High School’s project is measuring the effect of the town’s population growth on air quality, land use and temperature.
The education department issued the challenge to inspire students to learn skills for a range of careers, and help high schools explore approaches that infuse more science, technology, engineering and math in career and technical education (CTE).
From August to October, high schools across the country created mission proposals for CubeSat (cube satellite) projects. CTE teachers led teams from 22 states as they developed missions for studying topics important to their own communities, as well as broader space exploration.
Finalists will each receive $5,000 and in-kind prizes that they may use to build CubeSat prototypes in the second phase of the challenge. During Phase 2, which runs from January to May 2021, the finalists will have access to expert mentorship and additional virtual resources as they build CubeSat prototypes and plan flight events to launch them. The department understands that because of current conditions, schools will need flexibility to safely collaborate when building and launching prototypes.
The challenge encourages interested students and teachers everywhere to start their own CubeSat projects by using the challenge resource hub, which offers access to curated educational resources, including virtual sessions with experts from academia, government and industry.
