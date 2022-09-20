Mooresville High School students dismissed after bomb threat Tuesday

Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat.

The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the length of time it would take to check the high school, the decision was made to dismiss students at 11:16 a.m.

Mooresville Graded School District officials, out of an abundance of caution, decided to place other schools in a lock-in as a result of the threat.

Tuesday afternoon, school officials said that while nothing was found on campus, the decision has been made to move to a virtual learning day at MHS Wednesday. Officials said they understand there is trepidation among students, parents and staff after Tuesday’s threat.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office sent bomb-sniffing K-9s, and as of noon, teams were continuing to clear the facilities.

In Cabarrus County, Northwest Cabarrus High, Cox Elementary, Cox Mill High and Jay M. Robinson High schools were evacuated as well due to threats. Northwest Cabarrus indicated the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.

The Mooresville Police Department said it was working with law enforcement in Cabarrus County.

As of noon Tuesday, Mooresville Fire and Rescue, police, Iredell EMS and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office personnel were still at Mooresville High investigating the threat.