The junior marshals for the Mooresville High School Class of 2023 were, front row from left, Claire Downing, Rebeca Gonzalez Vasquez and Erin Green; Second row, Nidhi Patel, Quinn Weidner, Lauren Swartz, Alyssa Barton and Bailey McIntyre; third row, Nicholas LaFazia, Russell Pennell, Samuel Stabel, Malachi Pinto, Jason Schutt and Alan Moctezuma Ibarra.