Mooresville hits 13 shots beyond the arc, eclipses 100 points in victory over Statesville

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. When the shot went through the bottom of the net, the Mooresville side of the gym exploded in a loud roar, arguably the loudest of the night.

Vero, a reserve for the Blue Devils, had just hit the team’s 13th three-pointer to put Mooresville up by 40 points over rival Statesville.

Mooresville’s (12-1) blazing performance from beyond the arc sparked an offensive performance for the ages as the Blue Devils hit triple digits for the first time in nearly four years, defeating the visiting Greyhounds (4-6) 105-71 on Monday.

“When you can shoot the ball like that, you have a chance against anybody,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “Man, 105 has to be some kind of a record.”

Six different Blue Devils connected from long range in the game, led by sharpshooters Kyrell Shaw and Evaan Ezhilan who both hit four 3s. Kendall Casteel added a pair of 3s in the third quarter and AJ Parsley, Christian Herring, and Vero each hit one trey to get to the final tally of 13.