Mooresville home sale helps fight cancer

One new home in M/I Homes’ Heritage at Neel Ranch community has an especially meaningful purpose. More than $200,000 from the sale of the Mooresville home will benefit Pelotonia, a leading national nonprofit that funds innovative cancer research.

M/I Homes, one of the nation’s larger homebuilders, is building benefit homes in Charlotte and 13 other markets across the U.S. with a portion of each sale donated to Pelotonia. M/I Homes of Charlotte raised $232,493 through the sale of its benefit home, and the family is expected to move in this month. The homebuilder nationally hopes to raise more than $2 million to donate to Pelotonia.

“Cancer research is a cause close to our hearts,” George Schulmeyer, area president at M/I Homes in Charlotte, said. “M/I Homes is proud to support Pelotonia, an extraordinarily successful and unique organization that is laser-focused on accelerating funding for innovative cancer research.”

Money raised by Pelotonia participants funds cancer research at Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. One hundred percent of every community-raised dollar supports research initiatives that include cancer prevention, diagnostics and improved therapies. M/I Homes has been a supporter of Pelotonia for years.

“The Pelotonia team is so grateful to M/I Homes for its steadfast commitment to funding innovative cancer research,” Eric Olsavsky, vice president of community engagement and partnerships at Pelotonia, said. “We are humbled by its tremendous commitment at the national level to increase awareness of and support for this important and urgent mission.”

The 14 benefit homes are being built in Charlotte, Raleigh, Tampa, Orlando, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Detroit.