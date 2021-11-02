Mooresville hoping to carry late season momentum into playoffs

The Mustangs (7-3) also played an extremely tough regular season schedule, facing the likes of Hough, Raleigh-Cardinal Gibbons, Pfafftown-Reagan, Ardrey Kell, and Buford, Georgia. All of those teams ended up in the playoffs and Myers Park managed a 3-2 record against them.

Led by a balanced offense that put up over 23 points per game, Myers Park blazed through their conference schedule, save for one hiccup against a South Mecklenburg team that boasts one of the state’s top defenses. On defense, the Mustangs are just as good, allowing just 14.5 points per game.

“We knew going into the playoffs that anyone we played was going to be a good team,” Nixon said. “They’re a very talented football team and have tremendous size, probably the biggest team we’ve faced all year.”

Mooresville’s defense, which has been a strength for the team in the latter half of the season after struggling in the beginning of the year, will be tested.

“Hopefully we can continue to play well on defense,” Nixon said. “We try to win two of the three phases of the game. If we can win two of the three, we feel like we have a good chance to win.”

The Blue Devils will hope to carry the momentum they built over the last four games into the postseason.