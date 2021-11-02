Mooresville hoping to carry late season momentum into playoffs

Back in early October, the playoffs seemed like they could be out of reach for Mooresville. At 2-4, head coach Joe Nixon began preaching that every week was like the playoffs for the Blue Devils from then on out.
That strategy worked.
The Blue Devils (6-4) closed the season on a four-game winning streak, with wins over rivals South Iredell and Lake Norman, to earn their way into the postseason with an automatic berth due to finishing second in the Greater Metro Conference.
Their reward? A trip to south Charlotte to face the 12-seed Myers Park.
“Our goal was to be playing our best football at the end of the season,” Nixon said. “And I have no issue with saying that we were playing our best to finish the year and that’s attributed to our coaches and players.”
After falling to 2-4 with a 33-13 loss to Providence, the Blue Devils came to life. Over the final month of the season, Mooresville outscored their opponents 120-27, including a resounding shutout victory on the road over arch-rival Lake Norman in the regular season finale.
“I think our schedule has helped us along the way,” Nixon said. “I don’t think the playoff atmosphere will be too big for our guys, especially with what they faced last week
“I’m excited to see how we stack up against a team that was picked to be one of the best in the state in the pre-season.”
The Mustangs (7-3) also played an extremely tough regular season schedule, facing the likes of Hough, Raleigh-Cardinal Gibbons, Pfafftown-Reagan, Ardrey Kell, and Buford, Georgia. All of those teams ended up in the playoffs and Myers Park managed a 3-2 record against them.
Led by a balanced offense that put up over 23 points per game, Myers Park blazed through their conference schedule, save for one hiccup against a South Mecklenburg team that boasts one of the state’s top defenses. On defense, the Mustangs are just as good, allowing just 14.5 points per game.
“We knew going into the playoffs that anyone we played was going to be a good team,” Nixon said. “They’re a very talented football team and have tremendous size, probably the biggest team we’ve faced all year.”
Mooresville’s defense, which has been a strength for the team in the latter half of the season after struggling in the beginning of the year, will be tested.
“Hopefully we can continue to play well on defense,” Nixon said. “We try to win two of the three phases of the game. If we can win two of the three, we feel like we have a good chance to win.”
The Blue Devils will hope to carry the momentum they built over the last four games into the postseason.
“Lake Norman was a big win for our guys and any time you win a game, it makes the next week of practice that much easier,” Nixon said. “But that game is behind us now, so all of our focus is on Myers Park.”