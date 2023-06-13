On April 20, Hilton Hotels & Resorts announced the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Mooresville as a winner of the prestigious Conrad Achievement Award. The hotel will be recognized later this year at the annual Hilton Conference in Las Vegas. The award is named after the founder, Conrad Hilton, and recognizes the hotel as being in the top 1% of the brand based on total quality score rankings for the past operating year.

Conrad Hilton is known for his quote, “It has been, and continues to be, our responsibility to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality.” The Conrad Achievement Award trophy is engraved with this quote and given to the top performing hotels that exemplify the highest level of hospitality within their brand metrics of overall service, problem resolution, making guests feel welcomed, cleanliness of room, and overall quality assurance scores.

Grant Hutcheson, general manager, and Renee Hall, director of sales, have been the leadership team at the hotel for four and 13 years respectively, and oversee the daily operations and service to guests.

“We have an amazing leadership team that has an innate talent for hospitality and their commitment to excellence is unrivaled,” said Ted Januszkiewicz, regional director of operations at Kana Hotel Group. “The hospitality experienced throughout the hotel is enlivened by great service-minded people in every department that welcome and interact with guests throughout their stay.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Mooresville is located on Gateway Boulevard in Mooresville, offering upscale accommodations, flexible event space, a full-service restaurant and bar, on-site catering, outdoor living space and unexpected amenities.