Mooresville in full force for NASCAR Cup Series contention

The all area-based entry earned their appearances via different paths.

The cast comprised of Keselowski, Logano, Blaney, Truex Jr., and Custer all snared invites to the title chase courtesy of capturing at least one win apiece during the course of the regular season. Meanwhile, the collection consisting of Almirola and both Busch brothers scored their berths based on the accumulation of points during the course of the campaign.

Some of the ones have proven to be better equipped than others for the run at the coveted championship trophy.

Penske’s Keselowski, a former series winner, motored his way to three wins while teammate Logano, also a pervious title holder, sped his way to two wins. Truex Jr., likewise with a Cup Series title to call his own, joined Blaney and rookie-season pilot Custer in picking up a single win each. A win during the course of the regular season scores that driver automatic entry into the championship field.

Some also have more work than others on tap to maintain their odds of picking up this season’s largest prize.

Keselowski ranks third in points entering the playoffs, with Logano residing fourth. Truex Jr. stands sixth, followed by Blaney in seventh, Custer n 11th, Almirola in 12th, Kyle Busch in 14th and Kurt Busch in 15th.