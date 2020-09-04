Mooresville in full force for NASCAR Cup Series contention

The force is with Mooresville.
That is the case as a result of as many as nearly half the field of drivers in official contention of this season’s back-on-track NASCAR Cup Series championship crown can cite direct and/or indirect connections to the immediate area heading into this week’s opening round of postseason competition.
The 16 drivers meriting participation in this season’s Chase, with the series schedule returning to normal after being interrupted to the point of full suspension caused the coronavirus pandemic, were determined prior to heading back into action at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina for today’s running of the Cook Out Southern 500.
All 16 drivers are now in the hunt as the process of elimination down to this year’s solo-standing champion will be determined in just a couple of months.
From the list, drivers boasting of some ties to the Mooresville area include: the all local-based Team Penske threesome of Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney; area residents Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch; former resident Kyle Busch; and former Mooresville-based JR Motorsports product Cole Custer.
Rounding out the class consists of: duo frontrunners Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin; Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto.
The all area-based entry earned their appearances via different paths.
The cast comprised of Keselowski, Logano, Blaney, Truex Jr., and Custer all snared invites to the title chase courtesy of capturing at least one win apiece during the course of the regular season. Meanwhile, the collection consisting of Almirola and both Busch brothers scored their berths based on the accumulation of points during the course of the campaign.
Some of the ones have proven to be better equipped than others for the run at the coveted championship trophy.
Penske’s Keselowski, a former series winner, motored his way to three wins while teammate Logano, also a pervious title holder, sped his way to two wins. Truex Jr., likewise with a Cup Series title to call his own, joined Blaney and rookie-season pilot Custer in picking up a single win each. A win during the course of the regular season scores that driver automatic entry into the championship field.
Some also have more work than others on tap to maintain their odds of picking up this season’s largest prize.
Keselowski ranks third in points entering the playoffs, with Logano residing fourth. Truex Jr. stands sixth, followed by Blaney in seventh, Custer n 11th, Almirola in 12th, Kyle Busch in 14th and Kurt Busch in 15th.
The field will begin to jockey for position this week with the first of the opening phase of races used to dwindle the field. A win by any contender will automatically advance that entry into the second round. All other available openings will be filled by points courtesy of stage wins and laps in the lead and finishing position.
The drivers in the final four positions following the first three races of the playoffs will all be eliminated from playoff consideration.
