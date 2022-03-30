Mooresville Kindness Closet moves to Christian Mission

After three and a half years of serving the community at Academy Street Park, the original Mooresville Kindness Closet has moved from the park to the Mooresville Christian Mission to reach more residents in need of household and hygiene products.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with the Christian Mission, and it’s a natural complement to the services already offered to their clients,” said Anne Mautner, founder of the Kindness Closet.

The Closet will be filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant, soap, laundry detergent, dish soap, feminine products and paper products. All of these items are not covered by SNAP or other services in the area and are only increasing in cost.

What began in 2018 as a simple concept of teaching children to give back to the community with service group, Little Helpers of Mooresville, the Kindness Closet has distributed more than 75,000 hygiene products and engaged the community with meaningful service projects.

Scouts from Troop 171 and 5171 volunteered to help move the 500-pound Closet on March 26, which was no small task. They then stocked the shelves with hygiene items to get it ready to serve clients this week.

Craig Chamberlin, warehouse director at the Christian Mission, told the scouts, “We are serving between 25-50 people a day. What you did today, you guys are making an impact on your community, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The community will be able to continue to sponsor the Closet at its new location just as they did at the original one.

For more information, visit them at mooresvillekindnesscloset.org.

About the Mooresville Kindness Closet

Founded in 2018, the Closet is committed to addressing hygiene poverty, which is the inability to afford basic household and hygiene items that are not covered by government assistance such as deodorant, soap, feminine products, toilet paper, toothpaste, shampoo and laundry detergent.

Food banks and other services in the area do not have a consistent supply of basic household goods, so the Kindness Closet’s mission complements services already serving low-income populations.

Additionally, it is committed to fostering community service and engagement by having local groups and families assist with the gathering and distribution of the donations.