Mooresville, Lake Norman Civitan clubs support Special Olympics

The Mooresville Civitan Club and the Civitan Club of Lake Norman are always looking for opportunities to support their friends at Special Olympics.

The two clubs recently held two projects which did just that as they raised more than $6,000 to support Special Olympics Lake Norman. Last summer the clubs sponsored a “Solar Plunge,” raising almost $5,000 for all those who would rather not take the plunge into Lake Norman in the cold month of February. On Election Day, the clubs’ annual Port-a-Pit barbecue was held and raised more than $1,000 for the group.

Coming up Feb 5, the clubs have scheduled a Polar Plunge to be held at the Lake Norman Yacht Club, 297 Yacht Road. Folks will start gathering around 8 a.m. with the plunge planned for approximately 9 a.m. Those wanting to jump in can show up and participate in the event or if you wish to register or donate, visit 2022 Special Olympics Lake Norman Polar Plunge—Campaign (specialolympicsnc.com).